Quicken 2019 5.15

Quicken Inc. has released version 5.15 of Quicken 2019 for Mac, enhancing the QuickFill feature introduced in the previous version (see “Quicken 2019 5.14,” 20 January 2020). Quicken 5.15 now enables you to save all the key transaction fields, including the payee, category, tag, memo, and amount, as well as define what will be automatically saved using the QuickFill rule. Additionally, the checkbox to create QuickFill rules in the transaction register will now always be checked by default. The release also fixes a bug that accidentally created duplicate QuickFill rules when merging payees and duplicate split lines.

The financial management app also introduces a new Bill Pay service to US users of Quicken Premier and above called Quicken Bill Manager, which features two payment methods. Quick Pay enables you to send electronic payments to over 11,000 billers (payees) who have online accounts accessible by Quicken, and Check Pay allows you to send a check to anyone in the United States with an address, avoiding the need to print and mail checks. ($34.99/$49.99/$74.99 annual subscriptions, free update, release notes, macOS 10.11+)