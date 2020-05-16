Quicken 5.16

Share Facebook

Quicken Inc. has released version 5.16 of Quicken for Mac, enhancing the recently introduced QuickFill feature, adding Quick Pay and Check Pay capabilities, and improving print and export capabilities. You can now lock QuickFill rules to prevent modification or overwriting, and you can use the Command-Y keyboard shortcut to create a QuickFill rule based on the selected transaction. The update also adds more than 20 standard reports, ensures that printed and exported reports more accurately reflect the onscreen appearance, enables you to pay bills from your register using Quick Pay or Check Pay, redesigns the Preferences window for easier discovery of customization settings, resolves an issue that prevented newly added accounts from appearing in budgets, and fixes a bug that could prevent the successful resolution of eBill errors. ($34.99/$49.99/$74.99 annual subscriptions, free update, release notes, macOS 10.11+)