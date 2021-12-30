Quicken 6.5.1

Share Facebook

Quicken Inc. released version 6.5 of Quicken for Mac with various enhancements, including a new investment dashboard toolbar, account sidebar indicators, auto-reconcile, and bill pay. The user interface has been improved with Dashboard cards that can expand to display more information, a wider Holdings card that displays the security name instead of the stock symbol, and updated Allocation cards that provide more detailed information when hovering over a security name or pie wedge. Rebuilt from scratch to improve reliability and performance, the eBills feature brings a new Add eBill step-by-step process that doesn’t wait for everything to finish, enables you to add multiple eBills from the same bill provider, and adds a Pending Tray to the bottom of Bills & Payee screens that lists all pending eBills. Shortly after this release, version 6.5.1 was issued to resolve an issue where the Holdings card displayed the wrong number of shares for options and other minor stability and quality issues. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, release notes, 110 MB, macOS 10.13+)