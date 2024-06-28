Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Quicken 7.8

Quicken Inc. has released version 7.8 of Quicken Classic for Mac, adding a Watchlist feature that allows you to monitor specific securities for potential trading or investing opportunities. The update also now enables more efficient folder creation for reports, enables you to create a Loan to Others item to track payments and income interest received from another person or business, resolves an issue where an edited transaction was not scrolled back into view when saving, and fixes a bug where the search field was cleared when switching between tabs in the Payees & Rules window. ($59.88/$83.88/$119.88 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Quicken 7.8

