Quicken 7.9
Quicken Inc. has released version 7.9 of Quicken Classic for Mac, allowing users to add and view attachments on accounts, choose a default action for scheduled transactions, and bring up a Security Detail view that displays information about a security, including a graph, price history, purchase history, and more. The personal finance app also adds the Memo column to the Income tab and includes the starting and ending balance in register printouts. It fixes a handful of bugs, including those that could prevent the Market Value in investment accounts from updating after manually updating a security price, cause duplicate securities to be added to the watchlist, prevent the Volume and Opening Price values from being stored, and render the Update Accounts progress indicator inaccurate. ($59.88/$83.88/$119.88 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 11+)
Already, this version addresses a minor irritation I had with Quicken. Attaching invoice and statement scans with transactions has proven very easy and valuable. But there was no good place to store statements, other than in a $0 transaction that never reconciles. This update gives me a central place to store those scans.
The interface is a non-modal window that can display thumbnails or a sorted list. It is possible to rename attachments by invoking a contextual click on the filename.
Since I have adopted the convention, and pursued it fanatically over many years, of naming files with a prefix in the form YYYY-MM-DD, that allows me to see account-level attachments in chronological or reverse-chronological order with no fuss.
Quicken lives after its long years of stagnation under Intuit.
