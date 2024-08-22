Quicken 7.9

Share Email



Quicken Inc. has released version 7.9 of Quicken Classic for Mac, allowing users to add and view attachments on accounts, choose a default action for scheduled transactions, and bring up a Security Detail view that displays information about a security, including a graph, price history, purchase history, and more. The personal finance app also adds the Memo column to the Income tab and includes the starting and ending balance in register printouts. It fixes a handful of bugs, including those that could prevent the Market Value in investment accounts from updating after manually updating a security price, cause duplicate securities to be added to the watchlist, prevent the Volume and Opening Price values from being stored, and render the Update Accounts progress indicator inaccurate. ($59.88/$83.88/$119.88 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 11+)