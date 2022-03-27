Share Facebook

StorCentric has issued Retrospect 18.5.2 with updates to Anomaly Detection. Introduced in version 18.5.1, the Anomaly Detection feature identifies changes in an environment that might be related to ransomware. The current release improves Anomaly Detection with detailed logging and the capability to suppress alerts for rolling synthetic full backups. The update also clarifies the immutable retention expiration log message, fixes an engine issue where client errors during the building snapshot phase stopped the entire script, fixes a bug that did not show internal drives when paths matched a share, and resolves an issue where favorite folders on Mac clients did not show up until engine restart.

Retrospect 18 is free for customers with current annual support and maintenance contracts, and the company also offers a variety of pricing options for new and upgrade purchases. A free, fully functional 45-day trial version is available. ($49 for Retrospect Solo and $119 for Retrospect Desktop new, free update, upgrade pricing available, 170 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8.5+)