Agen Schmitz

Safari 11.1.1

Apple has released Safari 11.1.1 for OS X 10.11.6 El Capitan and macOS 10.12.6 Sierra (10.13.5 High Sierra also includes it; see “macOS 10.13.5 High Sierra Brings Messages in iCloud,” 1 June 2018). The update improves WebKit memory handling, Web browser cookies, and race condition locking to prevent maliciously crafted Web content from executing arbitrary code, and addresses an inconsistent user interface issue that could lead to address bar spoofing. Safari 11.1.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.11.6+)

Comments About Safari 11.1.1

