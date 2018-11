Share Facebook

Apple has released Safari 12.0.1 for macOS 10.12.6 Sierra and 10.13.6 High Sierra to address WebKit and Safari Reader security vulnerabilities (10.14.1 Mojave also includes the Safari update; see “Apple Releases iOS 12.1, macOS 10.14.1, watchOS 5.1, and tvOS 12.1,” 30 October 2018). The update addresses a logic issue and a cross-site scripting vulnerability in Safari Reader, along with multiple memory corruption issues in WebKit. Safari 12.0.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.12.6 and 10.13.6)