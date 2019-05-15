Safari 12.1.1
Apple has released Safari 12.1.1 for macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra and 10.12.6 Sierra, fixing some unspecified bugs and patching security vulnerabilities that were also dealt with by 10.14.5 Mojave (see “Apple Releases iOS 12.3, macOS 10.14.5, watchOS 5.2.1, and tvOS 12.3 and Debuts New Apple TV App,” 13 May 2019). Notably, the update addresses 20 WebKit-related memory corruption issues with improved memory handling (see the full list of security updates). Safari 12.1.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.13.6 and 10.12.6)
