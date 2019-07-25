Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Safari 12.1.2

Apple has released Safari 12.1.2 for macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra and 10.12.6 Sierra, fixing some unspecified bugs and patching security vulnerabilities that were also dealt with by the version included in 10.14.6 Mojave (see “Apple Releases macOS 10.14.6, iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3, tvOS 12.4, and More,” 22 July 2019). In addition to fixing an inconsistent user interface issue that could lead to address bar spoofing, the update addresses over 20 WebKit-related issues, including memory corruption, handling of synchronous page loads, and universal cross-site scripting caused by processing maliciously crafted Web content. Safari 12.1.2 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.13.6 and 10.12.6)

Comments About Safari 12.1.2

