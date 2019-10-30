Share Facebook

Apple has released Safari 13.0.3 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, providing bug fixes and addressing the same vulnerabilities that the company patched in the version of Safari included in 10.15.1 Catalina (see “Apple Releases macOS 10.15.1 Catalina, watchOS 6.1, and tvOS 13.2,” 29 October 2019). The security notes list 15 vulnerabilities related to maliciously crafted Web content. Safari 13.0.3 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.15.6 and 10.14.6)