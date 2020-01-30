Share Facebook

Apple has released Safari 13.0.5 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, resolving two vulnerabilities that Apple also addressed in the version of the Web browser in macOS 10.15.3 Catalina; see “Apple Releases iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS 10.15.3, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1,” 28 January 2020. The update addresses an inconsistent user interface issue with improved state management to prevent address bar spoofing, and it improves UI handling in the Safari Login AutoFill to prevent a local user from sending a password unencrypted over a network. Safari 13.0.5 is available only via Software Update. (Free, macOS 10.13.6 and 10.14.6)