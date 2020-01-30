Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Safari 13.0.5

Apple has released Safari 13.0.5 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, resolving two vulnerabilities that Apple also addressed in the version of the Web browser in macOS 10.15.3 Catalina; see “Apple Releases iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS 10.15.3, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1,” 28 January 2020. The update addresses an inconsistent user interface issue with improved state management to prevent address bar spoofing, and it improves UI handling in the Safari Login AutoFill to prevent a local user from sending a password unencrypted over a network. Safari 13.0.5 is available only via Software Update. (Free, macOS 10.13.6 and 10.14.6)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Safari 13.0.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum