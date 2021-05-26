Share Facebook

Apple has released Safari 14.1.1 for macOS 10.15 Catalina and 10.14 Mojave with patches for eight security vulnerabilities, including several that were part of the macOS 11.4 Big Sur update (see “iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4 Big Sur, watchOS 7.5, and tvOS 14.6,” 24 May 2021). The update addresses multiple memory corruption issues and an integer overflow issue in WebKit that could lead to arbitrary code execution after processing maliciously crafted Web content. You can download Safari 14.1.1 only via System Preferences > Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.15 and 10.14)