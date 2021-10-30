Share Facebook

Apple has released Safari 15 for macOS 11 Big Sur and 10.15 Catalina. Although security fixes are the ostensible reason for the release, it also reverts to the previous interface approach for tabs (for more details, see “Hot New Features in Safari in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15,” 23 September 2021). The update addresses an information leakage issue that could be used by malicious websites using Content Security Policy reports, improves memory handling to address a buffer overflow issue that could lead to arbitrary code execution, and resolves a logic issue that could lead to unexpectedly unenforced Content Security Policy. You can download Safari 15.1 only via Software Update. (Free, various sizes, macOS 10.15+)