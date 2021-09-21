Share Facebook

Apple has released Safari 15 for macOS 11 Big Sur and 10.15 Catalina with several new features, faster performance, and security updates. The revised browser introduces Tab Groups to help you with tab organization and provide access across devices. Safari’s tabs have also been redesigned to have a rounder, more defined appearance while also taking on the color of the tab’s Web page. The update also brings a compact tab bar option to devote more screen real estate to the Web page, an HTTPS upgrade that automatically switches sites from HTTP to more secure HTTPS when available, and four WebKit-related security updates. You can download Safari 15 only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, 121.9 MB, macOS 11 and 10.15)