Apple has now pulled its Rapid Security Response updates due to website loading issues. We recommend holding off on installing Safari 16.5.2 for the same reason. If you already installed Safari 16.5.2 and have trouble with one of the affected sites (Facebook, Instagram, and others), use a different Web browser for now. A new update should be available soon. –Adam

Apple has released Safari 16.5.2 for macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 11 Big Sur to fix a WebKit vulnerability addressed in recent updates to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS (see “Rapid Security Responses for iOS/iPadOS 16.5.1 (a) and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (a),” 10 July 2023). We recommend updating right away. You can download Safari 16.5.2 only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 11+)