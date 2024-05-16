Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst No comments

Safari 17.5

Apple has released Safari 17.5 for macOS 13 Ventura and macOS 12 Monterey to fix a security vulnerability addressed in other recent updates (see “iOS 17.5 Adds Cross-Platform Location Tracking Alerts,” 13 May 2024). The vulnerability isn’t actively being exploited, so update Safari using Software Update when you have some free time. (Free, release notes, macOS 12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Safari 17.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum