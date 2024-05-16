Apple has released Safari 17.5 for macOS 13 Ventura and macOS 12 Monterey to fix a security vulnerability addressed in other recent updates (see “iOS 17.5 Adds Cross-Platform Location Tracking Alerts,” 13 May 2024). The vulnerability isn’t actively being exploited, so update Safari using Software Update when you have some free time. (Free, release notes, macOS 12+)
