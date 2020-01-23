ScreenFlow 9.0.2

Share Facebook

Telestream has issued version 9.0.2 of ScreenFlow, a maintenance release with several bug fixes for the recently upgraded screencast recording and video editing app (see “ScreenFlow 9.0,” 17 November 2019). The update corrects a couple of callouts that displayed incorrectly, fixes a bug that prevented the cursor from updating when trying to adjust timeline size, resolves an issue that caused Dual Desktop Recording to use the reverse of what was selected in the System Preferences Display Arrangement, and fixes a bug that prevented audio from being previewed within different libraries when using the preview slider. ($129 new from the Telestream Web site or the Mac App Store, free update from version 9, upgrade pricing available, 54.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)