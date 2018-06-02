Security Update 2018-003 (Sierra and El Capitan)

Share Facebook

Apple has released Security Update 2018-003 for macOS 10.12 Sierra and 10.11 El Capitan, patching security vulnerabilities that the company addressed in 10.13.5 High Sierra (see “macOS 10.13.5 High Sierra Brings Messages in iCloud,” 1 June 2018). The security updates for both Sierra and El Capitan address an information disclosure issue in Bluetooth that could enable a malicious application to determine kernel memory layout, a memory corruption issue with FontParser that could lead to arbitrary code execution, a validation issue with graphics drivers that could allow an application to read restricted memory, and a denial of service issue with the kernel. (Free. For 10.12.6 Sierra, 742 MB; for 10.11.6 El Capitan, 831 MB; security content release notes)