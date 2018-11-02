Security Update 2018-002 (High Sierra) and Security Update 2018-005 (Sierra)

Share Facebook

Apple has released Security Update 2018-002 for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and Security Update 2017-005 for macOS 10.12 Sierra, patching a lengthy list of security vulnerabilities that the company also addressed in 10.14.1 Mojave (see “Apple Releases iOS 12.1, macOS 10.14.1, watchOS 5.1, and tvOS 12.1,” 30 October 2018). Both updates address memory corruption issues with the kernel and Spotlight that could lead to execution of arbitrary code, and they provide fixes for systems with microprocessors utilizing speculative execution to prevent unauthorized disclosure of information. (Free. For 10.13.6 High Sierra, 421.1 MB; for 10.12.6 Sierra, 421.1 MB; security content release notes)