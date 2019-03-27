Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Security Update 2019-002 (High Sierra and Sierra)

Apple has released Security Update 2019-002 for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and 10.12 Sierra, patching 15 security vulnerabilities that were also dealt with by macOS 10.14.4 Mojave (see “iOS 12.2 and macOS 10.14.4 Add Apple News+ and Enhance Apps,” 25 March 2019). The updates address an issue with Time Machine that enabled a local user to execute arbitrary shell commands, several kernel-related issues, and a vulnerability with the macOS Feedback Assistant that could allow a malicious application to overwrite arbitrary files. While security updates are important for maintaining the security of your Mac, we recommend waiting a few days before installing because some previous security updates have caused problems. (Free. For 10.13.6 High Sierra, 1.71 GB; for 10.12.6 Sierra, 835.7 MB; release notes)

Comments About Security Update 2019-002 (High Sierra and Sierra)

