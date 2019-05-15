Security Update 2019-003 (High Sierra and Sierra)
Apple has released Security Update 2019-003 for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and 10.12 Sierra, patching a variety of security vulnerabilities that were also dealt with by macOS 10.14.5 Mojave (see “Apple Releases iOS 12.3, macOS 10.14.5, watchOS 5.2.1, and tvOS 12.3 and Debuts New Apple TV App,” 13 May 2019). On the high-profile side, the updates patch the ZombieLoad speculative execution security vulnerability, which affects nearly all computers with Intel chips dating back to 2011. As Adam Engst notes in “Apple Patches ZombieLoad Vulnerabilities” (14 May 2019), “The practical upshot is that everyone should install macOS 10.14.5 or Security Update 2019-003 sooner rather than later.” The security updates also patch vulnerabilities related to CoreAudio, disk images, the Intel Graphics Driver, and the Touch Bar. (Free. For 10.13.6 High Sierra, 1.9 GB; for 10.12.6 Sierra, 852.3 MB; release notes)
Another one - sigh - it gets to be a pain when you have 5 computers and want to wait to see if there are any bugs. Remind us in a few months. At least they are finally including 10.12 in the Zombiland patch.
