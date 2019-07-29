Security Update 2019-004 (High Sierra and Sierra)

Share Facebook

Apple released Security Update 2019-004 for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and 10.12 Sierra a week ago and then pulled it quickly due to kernel panics experienced by MacBook Pros in sleep. The company is now trying again with the security update, which patches a variety of security vulnerabilities that were also dealt with by macOS 10.14.6 Mojave (see “Apple Releases macOS 10.14.6, iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3, tvOS 12.4, and More,” 22 July 2019). In particular, the update addresses instances where a remote attacker could cause arbitrary code execution or view sensitive information via a Bluetooth memory corruption issue, a stack overflow in the libxslt library, and out-of-bounds reads in the UIFoundation and Foundation frameworks. The security updates also patch vulnerabilities related to Quick Look and extracting Zip files. (Free. For 10.13.6 High Sierra, 1.9 GB; for 10.12.6 Sierra, 927.6 MB; release notes)