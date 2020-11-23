Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Sip 2.5

The Sip team (brothers André Gonçalves and Rui Aureliano) has released Sip 2.5, bringing support for macOS 11 Big Sur to the menubar-based color picker app (see “Sip: Smart Color Management for Your Mac,” 6 August 2019). The update also adds new Smart Formats (Nova & Brackets) and new export options (Hex, GIMP, JASC & Xcode Assets), improves cloud sync, and fixes issues with the Status Menu and Contrast Checker. ($10 new, free update, 10.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Sip 2.5

