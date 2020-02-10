Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 4.2.1, a maintenance release that tidies up a few bugs following the recent release of version 4.2 (which brought new audio amplification and menu bar features). The update corrects an issue that could cause the menu bar icons and meters to appear blurry, makes multiple fixes for VoiceOver users, ensures that Bluetooth devices will no longer incorrectly appear in the device selector when Bluetooth is turned off, improves metering for certain Apple Audio Unit plugins, prevents a loss in audio quality due to sample rate switching that affected certain Bluetooth devices, and ensures the menu bar icon color no longer gets stuck on white when using the System’s “Auto” Appearance selector. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)