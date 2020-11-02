Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.1, adding a new Headphone EQ effect and updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.2.2 with full support for Catalyst apps (such as Apple’s Voice Memos and Podcasts; see “How Catalyst and SwiftUI will Change App Development,” 13 June 2019). Built using data from the AutoEq project, the Headphone EQ effect provides automatic custom calibrated audio equalization for thousands of headphone models. The audio control utility now automatically uses its lowest latency mode when adjusting voice chat (VoIP) applications, enables you to move third-party audio effects between audio sources via drag and drop, improves handling of audio from the Home app, patches a memory leak that could occur when unpinning popovers, and enables disabling of meters in SoundSource’s main window. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)