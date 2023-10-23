Share Email



C-Command Software has published SpamSieve 3.0.1, a maintenance update for the spam-filtering utility following its recent major upgrade (see “SpamSieve 3.0,” 25 September 2023). The release adds a “Check inboxes for new messages not sent to Mail extension” feature that automatically finds and filters new messages in case a macOS bug prevents SpamSieve’s Mail extension from receiving new messages. SpamSieve 3.0.1 also ensures the Mail extension no longer overwrites the background color of good messages, works around a Mail bug that could prevent trained or filtered messages from moving to the trash, works around an AppleScript error checking whether an account was enabled, fixes a bug where the training hotkeys sometimes failed in Mail or Outlook, and improves the filtering accuracy through more-precise message parsing. ($39.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $19.99 upgrade, free update, 47.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)