C-Command Software has published SpamSieve 3.0.5, adding compatibility with macOS 15 Sequoia Developer Beta 2. The spam-filtering utility works around some problems where Mail could temporarily hang during spam filtering if the network connection was very slow, turns off automatic filtering for Mail and Outlook when the Mac is not connected to the Internet, allows the Filter Now button to be used to manually filter the Mail inboxes (even when automatic filtering is disabled or postponed), modernizes the editable text fields to use shaded bezels instead of solid lines, improves the error reporting to track down a Mail AppleScript issue when finding new messages to filter, and fixes a bug where the notification score slider was too narrow in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. ($39.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $19.99 upgrade, free update, 49.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)