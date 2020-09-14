StopTheMadness 16.1
Developer Jeff Johnson has released version 16.1 of his StopTheMadness browser extension that helps you get around website practices that prevent copying text and images, using the Control-click contextual menu, dragging an image off a page, and more (see “Tired of Web Sites Blocking Standard Browser Controls? StopTheMadness!,” 17 February 2020). StopTheMadness 16.1’s Privacy option (turned on by default) now prevents Facebook from using the
data-lynx-uri attribute to hide an
https://l.facebook.com/l.php tracking URL. StopTheMadness is compatible with the Safari, Firefox, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge browsers, although Chrome, Edge, and Brave require enabling Developer Mode in the Extensions window. ($8.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 704.3 KB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)
Doesn’t Firefox do this by default by “fencing in” Facebook?
Not sure if Firefox does the same thing or not, but StopTheMadness works with multiple browsers. It also does a host of other things. Highly recommended.
