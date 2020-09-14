Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 2 comments

StopTheMadness 16.1

Developer Jeff Johnson has released version 16.1 of his StopTheMadness browser extension that helps you get around website practices that prevent copying text and images, using the Control-click contextual menu, dragging an image off a page, and more (see “Tired of Web Sites Blocking Standard Browser Controls? StopTheMadness!,” 17 February 2020). StopTheMadness 16.1’s Privacy option (turned on by default) now prevents Facebook from using the data-lynx-uri attribute to hide an https://l.facebook.com/l.php tracking URL. StopTheMadness is compatible with the Safari, Firefox, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge browsers, although Chrome, Edge, and Brave require enabling Developer Mode in the Extensions window. ($8.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 704.3 KB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About StopTheMadness 16.1

Notable Replies

  1. Doesn’t Firefox do this by default by “fencing in” Facebook?

  2. Not sure if Firefox does the same thing or not, but StopTheMadness works with multiple browsers. It also does a host of other things. Highly recommended.

