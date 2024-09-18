Share Email



Shirt Pocket has released SuperDuper 3.9 with full support for macOS 15 Sequoia, plus several bug fixes. The backup app speeds up cloud file handling by copying cloud storage files stored locally but skipping stubs for remote files and folders. The update also adds Dark mode support, prevents the display from sleeping to improve replication, ensures local cloud folder deletion works in all cases, addresses a problem recreating certain application symlinks, and improves handling of being launched from an external drive when unlocked/authorized. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 9.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)