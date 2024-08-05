Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

TextExpander 7.8

TextExpander has issued TextExpander 7.8 with improved discoverability of the New Snippet button and easier creation and editing of Rich Text snippets. In the Snippet Editor, the text expansion utility addresses a problem with pasting into tables, improves editing of links, prevents backspace from corrupting tables, fixes an intermittent bug with image insertion, preserves the first position as the default selection when editing Popup options, and requires an Abbreviation to be specified when embedding a Snippet. The update also addresses word wrapping issues in the date adjustment dialog box, copying and pasting of Optional Sections, spacing between editor elements, and a crash when editing lists in some circumstances. ($40 annual subscription with a 20% first-year discount for TidBITS members, release notes, 29 MB, macOS 11.1+)

