Daniel Alm has issued Timing 2020.7, a maintenance release for the time and productivity tracking app (see Jeff Porten’s review: “Timing 2 Helps Track and Manage Your Working Hours,” 8 April 2020). The update returns the capability to snap dragged items to app usage and 5-minute intervals or just 5-minute intervals when Command-dragging (Option-dragging disables snapping altogether). The release also fixes an issue where the New Filter button was not shown and adds rudimentary support for creating projects with rules via AppleScript. Timing is available in three annual subscription tiers: Productivity ($42 annually, $4.5 monthly), Professional ($66 annually, $7 monthly), and Expert ($96 annually, $10 monthly). It’s also included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($42 annual subscription and available via Setapp subscription, free update, 22.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)