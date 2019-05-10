Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Tinderbox 8.0.1

Eastgate Systems has issued Tinderbox 8.0.1, a maintenance update to the recently upgraded note-taking assistant and information manager (see “Tinderbox 8.0,” 15 April 2019). The release modifies the app’s Dark mode behavior in macOS 10.14 Mojave, updates the hyperbolic view to reflect a renamed note in the text pane, improves importing of large documents from Scrivener, reduces intermittent crashes related to larger documents, fixes a bug that threw an exception in Mojave when cutting text that contains a text link, and improves the map view.

Tinderbox costs $249 and comes with a full year of free updates, after which upgrades are $98. You can also get an annual Tinderbox subscription for $83, which will renew automatically before your year of free updates runs out. ($249 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 34.5 MB, release notes

Comments About Tinderbox 8.0.1

