Alix Sàrl has released version 3 of its TripMode data usage control utility, which can optimize your Mac’s data usage by automatically blocking unwanted background updates. This major upgrade introduces the new Live Monitor to oversee the traffic of all apps in real-time, making it easy to identify excessive or unexpected data transfers. The release also adds the App inspector for insights into data transfer activity from or to third-party servers, and brings Historical Reports for viewing total and per-app data usage. TripMode 3 requires macOS 11.0 Big Sur, though TripMode 2.3 is available for those running 10.10 Yosemite through 10.15 Catalina. It’s priced at $15 for a single license, or $20 for two licenses plus a TripMode 2 license for retro-compatibility. TripMode also included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($15 new, free update, 10.3 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)