TunnelBear has released version 4.0 of its VPN app for the Mac, and while the release notes were bearly helpful, we were able to get some more details out of Obi-Wan KenoBear from their support team. TunnelBear 4.0 focuses largely on hidden infrastructure changes, including a new backend, changes to Keychain and User Defaults, and improving error messages and user interface elements. The app also discontinues support for OS X 10.11.6 El Capitan and older macOS versions.

While TunnelBear is a subscription-based VPN service, you can use it free for up to 500 MB of secure browsing per month (which is partly why we covered it in “FunBITS: How to Watch the 2014 World Cup Online,” 13 June 2014.) You can even get a bonus 1 GB of data for free when you tweet a request to the TunnelBear Twitter account; see the TunnelBear site for details. Otherwise, TunnelBear costs $9.99 per month for unlimited data (or $59.88 for an annual subscription) on up to five connected devices. (Free with subscription options for unlimited data, 28.4 MB, macOS 10.12+)