Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Tweetbot 3.1

Tapbots has released Tweetbot 3.1 with some unfortunate news. Due to Twitter disabling parts of its public interface, Tapbots has been forced to disable or degrade certain features due to the lack of alternatives provided by Twitter. Tweetbot 3.1 for Mac now disables timeline streaming, though timelines will refresh automatically every 1-2 minutes. Additionally, notifications for Mentions, Direct Messages, Follows and Follower’s Tweets will now be delayed by a few minutes. The release completely disables notifications for Likes and Retweets, and removes the Activity and Notifications tabs.

Similar changes were made to Tweetbot 4 for iOS, which also included the removal of Tweetbot’s Apple Watch app. ($9.99 new from the Mac App Store, 5.5 MB, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Tweetbot 3.1

Join the discussion at the TidBITS Discourse forum