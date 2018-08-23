Share Facebook

Tapbots has released Tweetbot 3.1 with some unfortunate news. Due to Twitter disabling parts of its public interface, Tapbots has been forced to disable or degrade certain features due to the lack of alternatives provided by Twitter. Tweetbot 3.1 for Mac now disables timeline streaming, though timelines will refresh automatically every 1-2 minutes. Additionally, notifications for Mentions, Direct Messages, Follows and Follower’s Tweets will now be delayed by a few minutes. The release completely disables notifications for Likes and Retweets, and removes the Activity and Notifications tabs.

Similar changes were made to Tweetbot 4 for iOS, which also included the removal of Tweetbot’s Apple Watch app. ($9.99 new from the Mac App Store, 5.5 MB, macOS 10.12+)