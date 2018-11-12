Share Facebook

Tapbots has released Tweetbot 3.2 with an option to match the app’s theme with macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark mode. The Twitter client also fixes a bug that caused an unread mention to stick forever if you quoted one of your own tweets, resolves an issue where you could lose text written in a DM message if you navigated back one level, and adds Giphy-powered GIF support in the compose window. ($9.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 5.6 MB, macOS 10.12+)