Agen Schmitz

Twitterrific 5.3.7

The Iconfactory has issued version 5.3.7 of Twitterrific for Mac (reviewed in “Three Alternatives to Twitter’s Now-Defunct Mac App,” 2 March 2018) with new theme settings that automatically switch between Light and Dark mode on macOS 10.14 Mojave. The Twitter client adds a new sharing extension that enables you to tweet links or photos from other apps, along with accessible ALT image descriptions (see System Preferences > Extensions > Share Menu). The update also gains an advanced preference to open popovers as separate windows, ensures that switching between active accounts when composing a tweet no longer removes attachments, and preserves the search query when switching between the Tweets and People tabs. ($7.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 11.1 MB, macOS 10.11.6+)

