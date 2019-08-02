Share Facebook

Ergonis has released Typinator 8.1, bringing refinements and bug fixes to the recently updated text expansion tool (see “Typinator 8.0,” 30 July 2019). Typinator now works with text entered via the built-in Accessibility Keyboard of macOS, adds the capability to paste plain text in the expansion field (using Command-Shift-V or Command-Option-Shift-V), increases the maximum zoom factor of the expansion field to 250%, fixes a cosmetic issue with truncated header items in the abbreviation list, and resolves a problem in Dark mode where description fields in input forms were not readable. (€24.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50%-off upgrades, free update, 6.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)