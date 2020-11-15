Share Facebook

Ulysses has released version 21 of its eponymous writing app, refreshing the user interface to leverage the look and feel of macOS 11.0 Big Sur (including a new app icon). The update also enhances Revision mode with a dedicated view outside the dashboard, debuts the new monochrome D21 default editor theme (which is optimized for revision tasks), introduces the new Editor Focus mode that hides all chrome and presents sidebars as overlays, resolves an issue where sheet ordering could become lost on rarely used devices, and fixes a bug that caused incorrect highlighting of search matches in the sheet list. The iOS app gains Revision mode and the comprehensive grammar and style checker that was introduced earlier this year (see “Ulysses 20,” 15 July 2020).

Ulysses 21 is priced at $5.99 per month or $49.99 for an annual subscription, and the update is free for current subscribers. Students can purchase Ulysses at a discounted price of $10.99 per six months. ($49.99 annual subscription from the Mac App Store, included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service, free update, 30 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)