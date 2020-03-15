VMware Fusion 11.5.2

Share Facebook

VMware has released version 11.5.2 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package in both standard and Pro editions, adding support for macOS 10.15 Catalina, Windows 10 v19H2, and Oracle Linux 8.0. (This release should make VMware Fusion suitable for virtualizing 10.14 Mojave inside Catalina; see “Moving to Catalina: Keep Your 32-Bit Mac Apps Running with Parallels,” 18 September 2019). The release now changes to Dark mode when Dark Mode Synchronization is enabled, adds support for using an iPad as a second display for a virtual machine, brings support for PVSCI devices to enhance compatibility for the virtual machine migration between Fusion and vSphere, and addresses use-after-free and denial-of-service vulnerabilities. ($79.99/$159.99 new, free update, 518 MB, release notes, 10.13+)