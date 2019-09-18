Moving to Catalina: Keep Your 32-Bit Mac Apps Running with Parallels
We’re nearing 32-bit-ageddon with the release of macOS 10.15 Catalina sometime in October 2019. The new version of macOS marks the end of old 32-bit apps whose software code was never refreshed to support 64-bit CPUs. In June 2018, Apple confirmed the end of 32-bit apps, noting that 10.14 Mojave would be the last operating system to allow them to run (see “macOS 10.14 Mojave Will Be the Last to Support 32-Bit Apps,” 12 June 2018). That time has now arrived.
Apple began putting 64-bit processors in Macs starting around 2006 and shifted to greater OS support for 64-bit apps a decade ago with 10.6 Snow Leopard. However, many apps weren’t worth the time or money for developers to refresh with 64-bit support.
Happily, you can still upgrade to Catalina without losing access to older apps, thanks to virtualization. All you have to do is run Mojave in a virtual machine to keep your older software functioning. It makes sense to use Mojave, rather than an earlier macOS release, because Mojave will receive security updates longer than older versions of the operating system.
At this writing, Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac is the only Catalina-ready virtualization software. VMware Fusion isn’t yet Catalina-compatible. The open-source VirtualBox is an option, but it’s appropriate only for those with a strong interest in reading forum posts and staying up on the technical issues.
I tested installing Mojave from scratch in Parallels Desktop and copying over a few apps I still rely on and want to keep available once I upgrade to Catalina.
Use Parallels Desktop to Run Mojave
Parallels Desktop is an affordable option compared to keeping an older Mac in service, and it has been in continuous development for many years. The current release of Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac costs $79.99 for home and student use and $99.99 per year for the Pro and Business editions.
The annual fee for Parallels Desktop Pro and Business editions includes major updates. Users of the home/student version will have to pay an upgrade fee each time Parallels releases a substantive update, likely an annual event that will take place in conjunction with each newly named version of macOS. Parallels charges $49.99 for upgrades from previous versions to the Catalina-compatible Parallels Desktop 15.
For average users, the home/student edition is sufficient. It limits virtualized RAM to 8 GB and supports up to four virtual CPUs. You can install not just Mojave, but also Windows 10, Linux variants, and older macOS releases. (Parallels provides a full list of differences between the editions.)
Parallels offers a free 14-day trial, which I recommend using to follow the steps below before Catalina ships so you can be fully set up if you ultimately decide to go down this path. That’s partly because it becomes harder to obtain an older macOS installer after Apple updates to the next release. With Parallels Desktop and Mojave set up, you can decide later if you want to pay after the trial expires.
Parallels Desktop fully supports the direct installation of Mojave, relying on the Recovery partition that’s part of macOS. After installing Parallels Desktop, in the Installation Assistant, scroll to the right through the operating system choices and click the button that reads “Install macOS 10.14.6 Using the Recovery Partition.” Follow a variety of macOS prompts to enable various system-level controls, such as allowing a kernel extension and enabling Accessibility for Parallels Desktop in the Security & Privacy preference pane.
Parallels Desktop then opens a virtual-machine window showing macOS Recovery, where you select the option to reinstall macOS. The Mojave installation proceeds in its virtual window just as though you were performing it on a hardware device. In my testing, I didn’t need to babysit it but just let it run for a while. I then proceeded to set up macOS as normal within the virtual-machine window.
When you’re done, you have a version of Mojave into which you can install or copy apps. You may need to dig up an installer and original serial number for some apps; for others, you can just drag them into the Mojave virtual-machine window. (Be sure to install Parallel Tools after Mojave finishes booting—click the triangular yellow alert icon in the window’s upper-right corner—because it allows direct drag-and-drop copies.) For both installed and copied apps, try to bring over preferences and other associated files, which may require consulting the documentation or asking for help in an online support forum. This can prevent you from having to re-enter license codes or reconfigure settings.
There is one critical part of virtual machines you need to be aware of: Cloud-hosted backup software like Backblaze and CrashPlan will not archive virtual-machine files by default. TidBITS publisher Adam Engst wrote about this situation when CrashPlan began excluding virtual machines from its backups earlier this year, and his article offers extensive advice about how to ensure you can restore your virtual machine in the event of a drive failure (see“Backing Up VM Image Files to Internet Backup Services,” 15 May 2019).
If you’d like to delay installing Parallels Desktop for now, make sure to download a copy of the Mojave installer before Catalina ships. macOS Recovery always retrieves the latest version of macOS that a given Mac can run, so you may not be able to force a Mojave installation after Catalina’s release.
Here’s how to download the Mojave installer: In the Mac App Store listing for macOS Mojave, click the Get button. That causes Mojave’s Software Update preference pane to open and prompt you to download the installer instead of looking for an update. Later, you can install Parallels Desktop, which has a simple procedure to install macOS directly from an installer.
Find Outdated Apps to Copy Over
If you’re still routinely running 32-bit apps, you’ll know. After each restart, Mojave will warn you the first time you launch any app that isn’t 64-bit compatible. The message says, “This app is not optimized for your Mac and needs to be updated.”
You can obtain a complete list of which of your apps will no longer work in three different ways.
System Information
The easiest method relies on Apple’s built-in System Information utility. Follow these steps:
- Hold down Option and choose System Information from the Apple menu.
- Under the Software category in the left-hand sidebar, click Applications. It takes System Information a while to generate the list.
- Click the 64-Bit column at the top to sort apps by compatibility, and examine the list of apps that have No in that column.
Go64
Jon Gotow of St. Clair Software has released a free utility called Go64 that goes beyond System Information in a few important ways. Go64:
- Identifies 32-bit components inside otherwise 64-bit apps that won’t work in Catalina and could cause confusion when certain features fail.
- Can show either just apps or all executables, which include command-line tools and frameworks
- Reveals when you last used each app, which could tell you if it’s one you’ll miss
- Provides toolbar buttons that let you show identified apps in the Finder, trash them, visit the developer’s site, or do a Web search for more information
ArchiChect
Howard Oakley has written a pair of free apps that identify 32-bit code: 32-bitCheck and ArchiChect. 32-bitCheck is much like Go64, but not as quick and with a more utilitarian interface. However, you might find ArchiChect useful because it lets you check a particular app by dropping it on ArchiChect’s icon. Don’t interpret the checkboxes at the top as user controls—rather, they identify the app as 32-bit or 64-bit.
Installing 32-bit Apps
For most older apps, developers are never going to release updates. If they had ever intended to, they would have done so years ago. In other cases, updates may be available, but you may not wish to use them due to feature-set changes.
There may still be some last-minute reprieves, though. Jim Matthews, the developer of Fetch, decided he could shift the interface part of his app into a 64-bit framework and release a fully 64-bit version of Fetch (see “Fetch Celebrates 30 Years,” 6 September 2019). He has Fetch 5.8 in beta testing now, with most features implemented, and he plans to release a free update when he has nearly every feature from the 32-bit version ported to the new release.
Personally, I rely on three 32-bit apps: Mailsmith for email, Labels & Addresses for creating package labels for shipping, and Quicken 2007 for accounting. Rich Siegel has kept his text-only email client going as a free side project for several years, and Intuit similarly kept 2007 working with macOS updates because it still has features missing from the modern version of Quicken (now owned by Quicken Inc.—see “Quicken Purchased from Intuit by H.I.G. Capital,” 4 March 2016). Belight Software has opted not to update Labels & Addresses but is moving some of its features into Swift Publisher.
For these three apps, I was able to drag them over to my Mojave virtual machine, copy their preferences, and launch them successfully. Quicken’s preferences were in
~/Library/Preferences/Quicken 2007 Preferences; Mailsmith keeps its secrets in
~/Mail/Mailsmith User Data. Belight has the most modern preference style and location:
~/Library/Preferences/com.belightsoft.LabelsAddresses.plist.
Even with the limits of the home/student edition of Parallels Desktop, these apps run nearly as quickly within the virtual machine as they currently do on my 2018 iMac with 32 GB of RAM.
I’ll continue to use Quicken and Labels & Addresses in the virtual machine. For Mailsmith, the writing is on the wall, but I want to have easy access to search archived email until such point as I migrate to a new email client.
In the end, I’m as big a fan as the next person of moving forward, but if you can’t find a replacement for a favorite tool, why give up on it? Parallels Desktop isn’t expensive for what it enables. You can even use it in reverse: If you’re not ready to switch to Catalina, install Catalina within a virtual machine and test it out while maintaining your existing Mojave (or earlier) environment.
I wish I could run Snow Leopard in Virtual PC so I could use Rosetta for PPC apps.
You might be able to run Snow Leopard in an older version of Parallels or maybe in this version? But then you’d have to virtualize an older version of Parallels inside a newer version.
I ran into a snag with the process described in the article: The App
Store won’t let me download a Mojave installer because it’s not
supported on my current machine (a 2010 17-inch MBP). I’m expecting to
replace this machine with one of the new 16-inch MBPs that are expected
to come out this year, if it will meet my needs, but it’s pretty much
guaranteed that those machines will come with Catalina pre-installed.
I still have a High Sierra installer (the most recent macOS version
supported on my MBP), but I’d prefer to be able to run Mojave in a VM,
for the exact reasons Glenn gives in the article. Is there a reasonable
way I can get a Mojave installer now, without having access to a machine
that can run Mojave?
Mark D. McKean
[email protected]
Oh, that is an interesting edge case. There are some paths you can use to download stuff from Apple sometimes (you have to know a very particular web address), but this failed for me recently. I think you’re going to need to find a buddy with Mojave installed and bring an 8GB or 16GB memory stick.
The installer should not be registered to the App Store the way other apps are, as I recall, because it has to run when you don’t necessarily have an Internet connection.
Thank you for this detailed advice, which I will keep handy but…
“It makes sense to use Mojave, rather than an earlier macOS release, because Mojave will receive security updates longer than older versions of the operating system…”
So I may as well stick with Mojave until security updates cease and refuse the “upgrade” to Catalina so that my legacy 32-bit apps will still run with ease.
One issue will be if I have to replace a Mac because the new one will come with Catalina. Will the Mojave download tip work for a new Mac (i.e. replace Catalina with Mojave)?
I have an old version of Parallels that I sometimes use for running old Windows programs but I would not like to have to use it on a regular basis or pay for frequent updates that I don’t need.
Complicated to answer. Software will increasingly be updated to only be compatible with later releases of macOS, so I was seeing this as a divergence. You keep the Parallels environment to keep 32-bit apps (but maybe also as a backup for 64-bit apps that no longer run in future macOS?) and you can keep your main system running with all the security and integrity of newer releases.
I have done this with Tiger (10.6 from Apple support macOS archive), the last macOS to support Rosetta.
I use the latest version of Parallels. ask Parallels support.
glennf
Glenn Fleishman
You might be able to run Snow Leopard in an older version of Parallels or maybe in this version? But then you’d have to virtualize an older version of Parallels inside a newer version.
Is it possible to make a Parallels virtual machine copy of my current Mojave installation, then prune it down, keeping selected 32-bit apps, to run only 32-bit apps?
If you run Parallels Mojave on Catalina in Coherence mode, you might not even notice the difference.
Yep, that’s always possible, for some period of time. But at some point, something will force you to upgrade, and the longer you wait, the more unpleasant that process will be. Needing a new Mac, as you suggest, is a big one, but you might also want to take advantage of a compelling new feature in some app you rely on. Or you might need to maintain compatibility with a future version of iOS.
It depends on what Mac you buy. If you get a model that could have worked with Mojave, yes, you’ll probably be able to download Mojave. However, if you get a newer Mac model released only after Catalina ships, such as the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro mentioned above, that very well may not allow you to download Mojave.
Seems to me that you’d have to pay for one update that you did need to get Catalina compatibility, but nothing more. That doesn’t seem unreasonable—software companies can’t be faulted for their older apps not being compatible with future operating systems.
(for Glenn) I like Address Labels ($6.99, App Store, 64 bit) much better than Addresses&Labels, and it has an IOS version, too. https://addresslabels.app It’s by Nigel Hamilton - [email protected] - who readily addresses problems.
I’m interested in this as well. While I like Glenn’s approach with a clean install, you can imagine situations where it might just be simpler to take a clone of an existing install and turn that into a virtual macOS.
I realize you could go Glenn’s route and then use Migration Assistant from within the VM to achieve that, but I’d be more curious to hear about a direct path from clone to VM.
The rule of thumb here is that a Mac will work on whatever it originally shipped with. Any Macs selling now runs Mojave so they should continue to run Mojave even if you buy it when it comes with a preloaded version of Catalina. However, a Mac launched in say November will most likely ship from the start with Catalina and will NOT run Mojave.
I haven’t tried this, but when you set up Mojave from scratch in the virtual machine, couldn’t you just migrate your existing system from Time Machine or a bootable duplicate? It would have a vast amount of unnecessary cruft, so you’d need a LOT of disk space, but I don’t see why it wouldn’t work.
Isn’t another solution to create a bootable back up with SuperDuper or such, then boot from there where you need to? I think this will only work if you currently have a machine that can boot from an pre-Catalina systems, but it could be a path for those not wanting to buy a new Catalina machine. And, of course, you can keep your older machine running for the times you need the 32-bit applications.
Jack Clay
I got to thinking about that, and remembered I had gotten a link last
year, when Mojave had come out, to a utility that was supposed to allow
installing Mojave on unsupported hardware. I never actually tried it,
but I found that I had saved the link. I may have even gotten it from
someone here.
http://dosdude1.com/mojave/
I checked the page, and found that the utility can directly download the
Mojave installer. I just tried it, and it downloaded what appears to be
a fully functional Mojave installer. It won’t run on my machine without
the utility patching it, of course, and I don’t want to patch it for
running on a VM on a newer (supported) machine.
Does anyone know a way that I can verify that this installer is legit
(like a checksum, or knowledge of the person who made the utility, or
such) without running it?
Mark D. McKean
[email protected]
You can definitely essentially image your current system and run it in Parallels, but I agree with Adam — it’s better to start from scratch and migrate, as it will save you problems down the road.
Looks slick and ridiculously affordable. I will give it a try!
Definitely. The utility of Parallels Desktop is to be able to spin up the environment quickly and to run it simultaneously. I think if you need a full environment to work in, then it’s for sure sensible to have a drive you can boot into on a machine that can still run that version of macOS.
This does also future proof you. You can run this virtual machine until this and presumably all future versions of Parallels, which is kind of slick. So you could run Mojave in 10 years if you really needed to. Archivists (like, ahem, one TidBITS Publisher’s parent) probably love this to pieces in terms of keeping old stuff at least feasibly accessible.
You can create the VM with High Sierra, then upgrade it to Mojave. Keep the Mojave installer for any future needs.
I have a High Sierra machine barely one year old. I have no idea if it comes with 64-bit, I don’t even know how to find that information. I know nothing about Parallel programs. It was a nightmare last year when I upgraded to High Sierra. I had to buy a new computer, spend three weeks fixing the damage created to my company records, and a fortune in buying business app upgrades. I’m still having problems. I haven’t upgraded to Mojave because I’m terrified of how much damage and delay it will cost me and my company. I can’t afford to buy a new machine and all the outside apps. Any advice on how a one-person company with no tech support is supposed to cope with Catalina?
