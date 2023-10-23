VMware Fusion 13.5

I’ve just used this upgrade to set up a new virtual machine running Windows 11 so I can try running HyTek Meet Manager for running track meets. It took a long time (as does everything with Windows—so many steps!—but in the end, I got a working Windows installation with HyTek Meet Manager functioning and talking to my portable Canon printer (installing the Canon drivers was another effort).

The next step will be to test the connectivity to the Time Machine timing system, which requires a USB-to-serial adapter and a USB Type A to USB-C adapter. And then to see if I can get it all working through a USB hub, since my M1 MacBook Air has only two USB-C ports and I sometimes want to add a physical mouse for my volunteers too.