Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bare Bones Software has published Yojimbo 4.5.1, a maintenance update that resolves a bug where the information organizer would create a legacy Web Archive item when it should have created a PDF snapshot. The release also retires the Downloads window as “surplus to requirements” (PDF archives from Web pages are created immediately), improves the reliability of PDF archives created from Web pages when the page’s content load depends on JavaScript running, resolves a crash that occurred while syncing with an iPad when an item had a “pathologically” long name, and strips extraneous line breaks and spaces from the beginning and end of a Web page’s title when creating a PDF. Note that if you are updating from a version prior to 4.5 (see “Yojimbo 4.5,” 25 June 2020, you should familiarize yourself with the significant changes made to data syncing. ($30 new, free update, 7.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)