Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Zoom updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.11 with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes. The release now enables you to view other participants’ Zoom profile cards from within a meeting (if allowed by admin), allows you to set video filters to be persistent for all future meetings, improves management of breakout rooms with support for searching for participants or rooms by name, displays a notification when you’re added to a new channel, moves the Starred section to the top of the sidebar above folders, adds the option to display estimated wait time in the video Waiting Room, resolves an issue regarding local recordings and dual-monitor mode, fixes a bug related to enabling HD video, and corrects an issue with an incorrect time zone causing sync issues with Outlook. (Free, 32.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)