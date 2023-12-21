Share Email



As previously announced, the release of Zoom 5.17 now requires a minimum of macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The video conferencing app now enables meeting participants to request that the host begin a cloud recording of the current meeting, enables copying of text with formatting from external sources for pasting into Zoom Team Chat, automatically populates chats with the most recent group chat featuring the same membership, improves the prominence and accessibility of feedback and help options in the Help menu, adds support for sharing just a portion of your screen, resolves an issue regarding an unexpected ringing when sending an SMS during an active call, and fixes a bug that prevented Zoom Scheduler options from being visible. (Free, 122.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)