Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Zoom Workplace 6.1

Zoom has updated its Zoom Workplace videoconferencing app to version 6.1 with improvements and bug fixes. The release adds support for keyboard shortcuts for in-meeting reactions for improved accessibility (bring up clapping hands with Command-Option-4); changes the labeling of recording options from Local Recordings to Computer Recordings; improves message editing capabilities for adding images, files, and text; enhances sharing of multiple content items and types during meetings; makes it easier to adjust video appearance and backgrounds; improves custom emoji sorting; resolves an issue that prevented some users from editing or deleting contacts; and fixes a bug that caused incorrect colors when sharing PowerPoint slides. (Free, 123.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

  1. I’ve made my share of Zoom criticisms over the years, but I have to applaud Zoom for its detailed release notes.

