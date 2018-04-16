Architects of the Modern Internet Express Regret

What I thought was the most interesting in the New York Magazine article was the claim that we ended up here in part due to an early attitude that everything should be free that then ran headfirst into a need to make money.

Speaking as the guy who did the first advertising on the Internet in 1992, I apologize, although our model has always been the PBS/NPR sponsorship approach, rather than straight up advertising.

TidBITS – 20 Jul 92 TidBITS Sponsorship Program - TidBITS People often ask me, "How can you possibly afford to put out TidBITS for free?" The answer is "Not that easily." However, we believe that the individual should not have to pay for quality information

To my thinking, the subscription approach is far better at aligning interests between producers and consumers (more so than one-off sales, which force producers to chase new customers or build in planned obsolescence), but it then runs into the problem of people having too many subscriptions.