SmugMug Buys Flickr from the Remains of Yahoo

Good news for fans of the image-hosting site Flickr, whose fate was up in the air following Verizon’s purchase of parent company Yahoo (see“Verizon to Buy Yahoo for $4.8 Billion,” 25 July 2016). The family-owned photo sharing service SmugMug has purchased Flickr, saying that it will maintain Flickr as an independent service and give it the attention and resources it deserves. No details of the deal have been released, but SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill told USA Today:

Flickr is an amazing community, full of some of the world’s most passionate photographers. It’s a fantastic product and a beloved brand, supplying tens of billions of photos to hundreds of millions of people around the world. Flickr has survived through thick-and-thin and is core to the entire fabric of the Internet.

In email to Flickr users, SmugMug said that nothing will change immediately regarding Flickr accounts. If you wish to prevent your Flickr data and account from being transferred to SmugMug, you can do so by downloading your images and deleting your account before 25 May 2018. Look for answers to other questions on the Flickr blog.

SmugMug has been around since 2002 and has never taken money from outside investors. That suggests that Flickr is in good hands, and we hope to see it thrive again under the new owners.

