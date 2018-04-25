iOS 11.3.1 Fixes Bug on iPhone 8 Units Repaired with Third-Party Displays

Share Facebook

Apple has released iOS 11.3.1 to address problems with touch input caused by third-party screen repairs. You can install the update (49.5 MB on the iPhone X) from Settings > General > Software Update or via iTunes.

It turns out that the iOS 11.3 update (see “iOS 11.3 Adds Battery Health Screen and Much More,” 29 March 2018) caused problems for iPhone 8 units that had received third-party screen repairs. Some people assumed that Apple had purposely rendered such iPhones unresponsive, but iFixit brushed away that conspiracy theory, comparing it to Error 53 from a couple of years ago, which also caused problems for iPhones with third-party screen repairs (see “What “Error 53” Means for the Future of Apple Repairs,” 15 February 2016).

In iOS 11.3.1’s release notes, Apple says:

Non-genuine replacement displays may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work correctly. Apple-certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use genuine Apple parts.

As much as we approve of iFixIt’s Right to Repair stance and a competitive market for repair services, we recommend letting Apple-authorized professionals handle iPhone screen repairs. Third-party displays may not match up to Apple’s quality standards, but more to the point, Apple has made it significantly more difficult to repair screens over the years. While third-party services can be tempting due to lower costs and at-home service (which Apple doesn’t offer, see “Verizon Offering Same-Day Screen Repair in Some Cities,” 10 February 2017), they may not be worth the trouble in the long run.

iOS 11.3.1 also includes four security fixes to protect against a vulnerability in the crash reporter, malicious text messages, and maliciously crafted Web content.