Photo by picjumbo.com
iOS 11.3.1 Fixes Bug on iPhone 8 Units Repaired with Third-Party Displays
Apple has released iOS 11.3.1 to address problems with touch input caused by third-party screen repairs. You can install the update (49.5 MB on the iPhone X) from Settings > General > Software Update or via iTunes.
It turns out that the iOS 11.3 update (see “iOS 11.3 Adds Battery Health Screen and Much More,” 29 March 2018) caused problems for iPhone 8 units that had received third-party screen repairs. Some people assumed that Apple had purposely rendered such iPhones unresponsive, but iFixit brushed away that conspiracy theory, comparing it to Error 53 from a couple of years ago, which also caused problems for iPhones with third-party screen repairs (see “What “Error 53” Means for the Future of Apple Repairs,” 15 February 2016).
In iOS 11.3.1’s release notes, Apple says:
Non-genuine replacement displays may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work correctly. Apple-certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use genuine Apple parts.
As much as we approve of iFixIt’s Right to Repair stance and a competitive market for repair services, we recommend letting Apple-authorized professionals handle iPhone screen repairs. Third-party displays may not match up to Apple’s quality standards, but more to the point, Apple has made it significantly more difficult to repair screens over the years. While third-party services can be tempting due to lower costs and at-home service (which Apple doesn’t offer, see “Verizon Offering Same-Day Screen Repair in Some Cities,” 10 February 2017), they may not be worth the trouble in the long run.
iOS 11.3.1 also includes four security fixes to protect against a vulnerability in the crash reporter, malicious text messages, and maliciously crafted Web content.
Notable Replies
The local Apple store offers limited opening hours, long lines, and the first possible date to get your screen replaced on Tue, about three weeks from today, around 10:30am. Great, except for those amongst us who actually have to go to work.
I’m not at all surprised a lot of people chose to have their shattered screens fixed elsewhere. If Apple really wants to make sure people have that work done by qualified techs using genuine parts, I suggest they start worrying about availability of those services.
While I understand the reasons for recommending official Apple screen replacements, I’m not sure it’s practical advice for non-bleeding-edge iPhones. I bought a refurbished iPhone 6s Plus last September for $340. It’s been great. Last week, I dropped it and cracked the screen. It’s still 100% functional (and only slightly aesthetically blemished) but I figure that the handwriting is on the wall. Josh’s article prompted me to try to schedule a repair.
I live in a mid-sized metro area in California. The only appointment time that they offered that was in any way convenient was at a nearby Best Buy store, but I discovered (only after I’d scheduled the appointment) that it would take 5-7 business days and they wouldn’t give me a price in advance.
I decided to elect to send it to Apple, where it would take “5 business days” for the repair. But when I actually selected that option, I was back to “5 to 7 business days” and a price of $330 (only $10 less than I originally paid for the phone, and considerably more than the phones are currently selling for on eBay).
Apropos the “Disassembly Robot and Recycling” thread, well-reviewed screen replacement kits are available from Amazon for $40. Apparently, the iPhone 6s Plus is fairly repairable (I have years of experience; I doubt it’s a job for the faint-of-heart).
Would I rather have an official Apple repair? Absolutely, and I would not have blinked at spending $150, and would have grudgingly paid $200. But when the dealer repair is far less convenient and four times the price of the corner mechanic (several shops in town will do the screen swap for $75 while-you-wait), it’s hard to justify going with Apple.
I’m going to give the Amazon kit a go and find out for real how repairable the iPhone 6s Plus really is.
–Ron
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum